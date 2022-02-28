Overview of Dr. Parminder Chawla, MD

Dr. Parminder Chawla, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Dayanand Med College and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Chawla works at Loudoun Neurology Associates PC in Leesburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.