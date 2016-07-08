Overview

Dr. Parminder Dhaliwal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of The Punjab / Allama Iqbal Medical College and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.