Overview of Dr. Parminder Janda, MD

Dr. Parminder Janda, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center, Madera Community Hospital and Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Janda works at Parminder K Janda MD in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.