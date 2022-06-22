Overview of Dr. Parminder Sidhu, MD

Dr. Parminder Sidhu, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Kuban State Medical Academy, Krasnodar, Russia and is affiliated with John C. Fremont Healthcare District, Memorial Hospital Los Banos and Mercy Medical Center Merced.



Dr. Sidhu works at Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Colorectal Cancer and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.