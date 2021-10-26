Overview of Dr. Parminder Singh, MD

Dr. Parminder Singh, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Prostate Cancer and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.