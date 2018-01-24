Dr. Parmjeet Banghar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banghar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parmjeet Banghar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Parmjeet Banghar, MD
Dr. Parmjeet Banghar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Seth GS Med Coll Bombay and is affiliated with Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Dr. Banghar works at
Dr. Banghar's Office Locations
-
1
Arizona Center for Cancer Care5750 W Thunderbird Rd Ste C300, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 938-2848
-
2
Virginia G Piper Cancer Center Network14674 W Mountain View Blvd Ste 105, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (623) 238-7410
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Maricopa Health Plan
- MercyCare Health Plans
- MultiPlan
- Phoenix Health Plan
- SCAN Health Plan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Banghar?
Quick response to treatment. Feeling better after talking with him.
About Dr. Parmjeet Banghar, MD
- Hematology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1437152436
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Seth GS Med Coll Bombay
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Banghar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banghar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banghar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Banghar works at
Dr. Banghar has seen patients for Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), Anemia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banghar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Banghar speaks Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Banghar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banghar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banghar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banghar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.