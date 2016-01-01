Overview of Dr. Parmjit Aujla, MD

Dr. Parmjit Aujla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Patliputra Medical College, Vinoba Bhave University and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital.



Dr. Aujla works at Alpana Goswami MD in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.