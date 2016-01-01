Dr. Parneet Grewal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grewal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parneet Grewal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GORAKHPUR UNIVERSITY / BABA RAGHAV DAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Health University Medical Center171 Ashley Ave # 202, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1144602061
Education & Certifications
- GORAKHPUR UNIVERSITY / BABA RAGHAV DAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
