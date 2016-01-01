Dr. Parnian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tabesh Parnian, MD
Overview of Dr. Tabesh Parnian, MD
Dr. Tabesh Parnian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Feasterville Trevose, PA.
Dr. Parnian works at
Dr. Parnian's Office Locations
-
1
Somerton Family Medical Associates23 Bustleton Pike Ste 100, Feasterville Trevose, PA 19053 Directions (215) 938-2110
-
2
Hrh Transitional Care Unit1648 Huntingdon Pike, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (215) 464-9599
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parnian?
About Dr. Tabesh Parnian, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1225559446
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parnian accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parnian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parnian works at
Dr. Parnian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parnian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parnian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parnian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.