Dr. Parnika Saxena, MD

Dr. Parnika Saxena, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL.



Dr. Saxena works at Brockton Neighborhood Health Center in Brockton, MA with other offices in Stanford, CA and Palo Alto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Adjustment Disorder , Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.