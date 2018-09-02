Overview of Dr. Parol Pitroda, MD

Dr. Parol Pitroda, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from PUNE UNIVERSITY / BHARATI VIDYAPEETH'S MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Pitroda works at Pitroda Medical LLC in Hoffman Estates, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.