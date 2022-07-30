Dr. Parshaw Dorriz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorriz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parshaw Dorriz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Parshaw Dorriz, MD
Dr. Parshaw Dorriz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Dr. Dorriz's Office Locations
Parshaw J. Dorriz, MD26800 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 385, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 542-8002Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
If I could give a higher rating I would. Dr. Dorris is patient, attentive and answers all of my questions. His staff is excellent.
About Dr. Parshaw Dorriz, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1972940625
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dorriz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorriz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorriz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dorriz has seen patients for Vertigo and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dorriz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dorriz speaks Persian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorriz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorriz.
