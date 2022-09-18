Overview

Dr. Parswa Ansari, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Ansari works at Manhattan Colorectal Surgeons, LLC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Constipation and Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.