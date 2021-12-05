Dr. Parth Amin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parth Amin, MD
Overview
Dr. Parth Amin, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bronson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Amin works at
Locations
-
1
Bronson Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialists - Kalamazoo (A Bronson Methodist Hospital facility)601 John St Ste M-460, Kalamazoo, MI 49007 Directions (216) 444-2273Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amin?
About 10 years ago, Dr Amin saved my life. I had a leaking bowel after the head of the department did an operation on me. I had intestine juice leaking everywhere on my skin and many entocutines fistulas. For two years, I was in pain, could not eat and every doctor I met told me that I was too high risk for an operation. Dr Amin took me on as a patient, gave me nutrition through a tube, and then did an operation that fixed all of it. I was in the hospital for 10 days and he saw me every day, and even though the doctors were supposed to switch, he still took care of me and didn’t take any time off. I am crying right now thinking of this man and every year, I thank God that I was lucky enough to have had him as a doctor. I know he has left Iowa and when I found out, I cried because I was worried that if I had another problem, no one could help me. Thankfully, I have no issues and have been doing great. God bless him.
About Dr. Parth Amin, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1326283730
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amin works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.