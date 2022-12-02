Dr. Parth Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parth Shah, MD
Dr. Parth Shah, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX.
USMD Fort Worth Clearfork Clinic5450 Clearfork Main St Ste 420, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Directions (817) 730-4144
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
My husband owes his life to Dr. Shah who did surgery which has saved his life. He is caring, kind and his staff is very helpful.
- Urology
- English
- Male
- 1184037590
- Urology
