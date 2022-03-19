Dr. Parth Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parth Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Parth Shah, MD
Dr. Parth Shah, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New Britain, CT. They graduated from N.H.L. Municipal Medical College - India and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group100 Grand St, New Britain, CT 06052 Directions (860) 972-1506
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group201 N Mountain Rd Ste 2, Plainville, CT 06062 Directions (860) 223-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
Referral from my PC, I didn’t know if surgery would be required. Dr Shah was such a great doctor explaining what to expect. Luckily no surgery at this time. He took his time explaining what was happening and was very compassionate. I know the follow up appointments will go well.
About Dr. Parth Shah, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1225224017
Education & Certifications
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Maimonides Medical Center
- N.H.L. Municipal Medical College - India
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.