Overview of Dr. Parth Shah, MD

Dr. Parth Shah, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New Britain, CT. They graduated from N.H.L. Municipal Medical College - India and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.



Dr. Shah works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in New Britain, CT with other offices in Plainville, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.