Dr. Parth Shah, MD

Surgical Oncology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Parth Shah, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Baroda Medical College - Maharaja Sayajirao University and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Shah works at SurgOne, P.C. in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SurgOne, P.C.
    1825 N MARION ST, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0563

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colorectal Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Pancreatic Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Pancreatic Cancer

Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Kaiser Permanente

    About Dr. Parth Shah, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1942464144
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of South Florida - H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center
    Residency
    • Creighton University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Medical Education
    • Baroda Medical College - Maharaja Sayajirao University
    Board Certifications
    • Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Parth Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shah has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

