Dr. Partha Mukherji, DDS
Overview
Dr. Partha Mukherji, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Dentistry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Dentistry Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center.
Dr. Mukherji works at
Locations
Aesthetic Dental Innovations7551 Oakmont Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 806-4109Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We have found our new family dentist! Staff and doctor are very personable. Hygienist is very knowledgeable and works in sync with Dr. Mukherji. They are gentle, and checked in with me multiple times during my procedure to make sure I was doing okay. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Partha Mukherji, DDS
- Dentistry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1851480602
Education & Certifications
- GPR UT School of Dentistry Houston
- Baylor College Of Dentistry Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mukherji has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mukherji accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mukherji works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mukherji. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mukherji.
