Offers telehealth
Dr. Partha Nandi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Troy, MI. They completed their fellowship with University of Michigan Hospitals
Dr. Nandi works at
Locations
1
Surgical Centers of Michigan4600 Investment Dr Ste 270, Troy, MI 48098 Directions (248) 267-6222
2
Center for Digestive Health- Rochester Hills1701 South Blvd E Ste 300, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 844-9710
3
Center For Dgstv Hlth Rsrch4550 Investment Dr Ste 260, Troy, MI 48098 Directions (248) 267-8485
4
Troy Gastroenterology PC48801 Romeo Plank Rd, Macomb, MI 48044 Directions (248) 844-9710
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr. Nandi’s level of expertise, mannerism, and professionalism are all what we desire from our physicians. I’ve known, have been a patient, and have entrusted Dr. Nandi for more than 10 years. He has never been in a rush, always have been thorough with his explanations, and has always made me comfortable with understanding risks, process and procedures, and preventative measures to keep me healthy. Not only I would recommend Dr. Nandi for all the above, but I also appreciate him for the person that he is.
- Gastroenterology
- English, Bengali
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Wayne State U/Harper Hosp
Dr. Nandi has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nandi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
