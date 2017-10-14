Dr. Partha Sinha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Partha Sinha, MD
Dr. Partha Sinha, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 735-8868
Tufts Medical Center Community Care585 Lebanon St, Melrose, MA 02176 Directions (781) 979-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
My visit with Dr. Sinha was excellent. Dr. Sinha was very timely, ready to see me on my arrival. He was very courteous and attentive to my condition, asking many important questions. He was knowledgeable and aware of medical literature on disease mechanisms. I appreciated the time he spent understanding my medical history and the symptoms I was experiencing. I'm happy with his sound advice at the end of our appointment. I look forward to the follow up appointment, which was easy to schedule.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Beth Isreal Deaconess Mc
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
