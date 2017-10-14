Overview

Dr. Partha Sinha, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Sinha works at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, MA with other offices in Melrose, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.