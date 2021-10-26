See All Radiation Oncologists in Glenview, IL
Dr. Parthiv Mehta, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.9 (55)
Map Pin Small Glenview, IL
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Parthiv Mehta, MD

Dr. Parthiv Mehta, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center.

Dr. Mehta works at UroPartners Cancer Treatment Center Glenview in Glenview, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mehta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UroPartners Cancer Treatment Center Glenview
    2600 Patriot Blvd Unit J, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 260-3100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Condell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Radioactive Seed Implants Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 26, 2021
    Dr. Mehta and his entire staff have a very calming, caring approach. I never felt they were rushing or juggling too many patients-- they approached all of my appointments with care and patience and presence. Dr. Mehta spent time explaining things, answering questions and making sure I understood everything before our appointments ended. I really appreciated his approach and the great sensitivity of the staff.
    North Shore Dad — Oct 26, 2021
    About Dr. Parthiv Mehta, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
    • 1962539759
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    • RUSH UNIVERSITY
    • RUSH UNIVERSITY
    • UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Parthiv Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mehta works at UroPartners Cancer Treatment Center Glenview in Glenview, IL. View the full address on Dr. Mehta’s profile.

    Dr. Mehta speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

