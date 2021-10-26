Overview of Dr. Parthiv Mehta, MD

Dr. Parthiv Mehta, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center.



Dr. Mehta works at UroPartners Cancer Treatment Center Glenview in Glenview, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.