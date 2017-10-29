Dr. Aneja has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parul Aneja, MD
Overview of Dr. Parul Aneja, MD
Dr. Parul Aneja, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mechanicsburg, PA.
Medical Office Building 2 - Neurology - Pinnaclehealth Neurosurgery and Neurosciences Institute2005 Technology Pkwy Ste 400, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Directions (717) 791-2520
Upmc Pinnacle Harrisburg111 S Front St, Harrisburg, PA 17101 Directions (717) 231-8772MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- UPMC Harrisburg
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
I was referred to Dr. Aneja for help with my chronic migraines which I've suffered with for the past 10 years. I found her very knowledgeable, kind, and competent. I feel confident under her care that we will explore the best ways to manage my migraines. *I did not have to wait past my appointment time to be seen and all the staff I encountered were very friendly and welcoming. Pleased overall!
- English, Hindi
- Neurology
Dr. Aneja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aneja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aneja works at
Dr. Aneja speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Aneja. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aneja.
