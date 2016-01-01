Overview of Dr. Parul Barry, MD

Dr. Parul Barry, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with UPMC Horizon - Greenville.



Dr. Barry works at UPMC Radiation Oncology in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.