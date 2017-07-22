Dr. Parul Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parul Desai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Parul Desai, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine.
Locations
ARC Far West Medical Tower6811 Austin Center Blvd Ste 300, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 346-8888Friday8:00am - 12:00pm
Central - Austin Heart3801 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 206-3600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Your time is well spent with Dr. Desai, she answer your questions and listens to her patients. Dr. Desai takes her the time explaining your test and lab results, and any findings she has, she explains it so you understands. Dr. Desai is very trust worthy; her decisions are always in your best entrance.
About Dr. Parul Desai, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Indian and Spanish
- 1922009976
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Medical Center Harbor
- University of California at Los Angeles
- University Of California San Diego
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Wellesley College
