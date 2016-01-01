Dr. Parul Dev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parul Dev, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Parul Dev, MD
Dr. Parul Dev, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Meerut University / L.L.R.M. Medical College and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow and Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Dr. Dev works at
Dr. Dev's Office Locations
Ngpg Psychiatry - Gainesville200 WISTERIA DR, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 219-5407Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ngpg Braselton Clinic1515 River Pl Ste 200, Braselton, GA 30517 Directions (770) 848-6103
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Parul Dev, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1962610634
Education & Certifications
- Meerut University / L.L.R.M. Medical College
