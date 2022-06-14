Dr. Gor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parul Gor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Parul Gor, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Gor works at
Locations
-
1
Mercy Clinic Heart and Vascular - Gravois12200 Weber Hill Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63127 Directions (314) 698-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gor?
I've never met such a caring and compassionate Dr. She has a great bedside manner and so easy to talk to. Thoroughly listens to your concerns and addresses them accordingly. I recommended her to my daughter and she felt the same and to also say she wished she could be her primary Dr. Would highly recommend her with no hesitation.
About Dr. Parul Gor, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1750676664
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gor accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gor works at
Dr. Gor has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.