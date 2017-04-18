Dr. Parul Khator, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khator is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parul Khator, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital Midtown and Northside Hospital.
Dr. Khator's Office Locations
Department of Veterans Affairs1670 Clairmont Rd, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 321-6111
Eye Surgery Center of Georgia LLC1100 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 140, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 531-9988
Georgia Eye Partners - Midtown Location550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1500, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 897-6810
Georgia Eye Partners - Woodstock Location900 Towne Lake Pkwy Ste 312, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (404) 953-4044Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is an excellent doctor! Fast, efficient, knowledgeable and very nice too!
About Dr. Parul Khator, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Institute
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- University of Miami
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khator has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khator accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khator has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Khator. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khator.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khator, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khator appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.