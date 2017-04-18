Overview of Dr. Parul Khator, MD

Dr. Parul Khator, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital Midtown and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Khator works at Atlanta VA in Decatur, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA and Woodstock, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.