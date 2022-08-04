Dr. Parul Pal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parul Pal, MD
Overview of Dr. Parul Pal, MD
Dr. Parul Pal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University.
Dr. Pal's Office Locations
Orlando Eye Consultants LLC1206 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 228-4035
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pal and her staff are always professional and knowledgeable. Have been a patient for many years. I have recommended her to family and friends who have thanked me because they also have had a great experience.
About Dr. Parul Pal, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Creole
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Hahnemann University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pal has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Stye and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pal speaks Creole.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Pal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.