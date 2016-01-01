Overview of Dr. Parul Patel, MD

Dr. Parul Patel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Raritan, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine, New Orleans, La. and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Somerset Pediatric Group in Raritan, NJ with other offices in Lansdale, PA and Chalfont, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.