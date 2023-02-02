Overview of Dr. Parul Sharma, DO

Dr. Parul Sharma, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bothell, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY UNIV OF MEDICINE BIOSCIENCE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus.



Dr. Sharma works at Pac Med in Bothell, WA with other offices in Edmonds, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Osteoporosis and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.