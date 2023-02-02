Dr. Parul Sharma, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parul Sharma, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Parul Sharma, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bothell, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY UNIV OF MEDICINE BIOSCIENCE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus.
Pac Med1909 214th St SE Ste 300, Bothell, WA 98021 Directions (425) 412-7200
Premier Orthopedic Group21401 72nd Ave W, Edmonds, WA 98026 Directions (425) 774-2636Monday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Tricare
He's very knowledgeable!
- Rheumatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1093918971
- University of Washington
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- KANSAS CITY UNIV OF MEDICINE BIOSCIENCE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Siena College
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Osteoporosis and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
