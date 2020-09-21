Dr. Parvaneh Borojeni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borojeni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parvaneh Borojeni, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Parvaneh Borojeni, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Fac Med Isfahan.
Fishkill Pediatrics200 Westage Business Ctr Dr Ste 111, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 896-4505
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Borojeni is fantastic and has been both of my sons’ pediatrician for over 11 years. She clearly cares about them and remembers them when we come in. She is not rude as someone else stated, but direct and to the point. My youngest had a scary head injury as an infant and she was truly fantastic; we will be forever grateful to her.
- Pediatrics
- 49 years of experience
- English
- Westchester Medical Center
- Isfahan U Hosps
- Fac Med Isfahan
Dr. Borojeni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borojeni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borojeni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Borojeni. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borojeni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borojeni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borojeni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.