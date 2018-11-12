See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Parveen Khanna, MD

Pain Medicine
3.7 (39)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Parveen Khanna, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Lady Harding Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.

Dr. Khanna works at Pain Medicine Physicians Of Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Medicine Physicians of Jacksonville
    10250 Normandy Blvd Unit 703, Jacksonville, FL 32221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 495-7200
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
  • HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Migraine
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Migraine
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Spine

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthSource of Ohio
    • Heritage Provider Network
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Prudential
    • RockPort Health Care
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Parveen Khanna, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558346106
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Florida-Gainesville
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Fl College Of Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Lady Harding Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Parveen Khanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khanna works at Pain Medicine Physicians Of Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Khanna’s profile.

    Dr. Khanna has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khanna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Khanna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khanna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

