Overview of Dr. Parveen Khanna, MD

Dr. Parveen Khanna, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Khanna works at Eastern Connecticut Cardiology in Manchester, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.