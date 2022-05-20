Dr. Qazi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parveen Qazi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Parveen Qazi, MD
Dr. Parveen Qazi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Qazi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Qazi's Office Locations
-
1
Associated Rheumatology Consultants32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 120, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 350-3190
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Qazi?
I have been going to Dr Parveen Qazi for about 15 years. She has helped me so much. I would not be able to get out of bed and have a productive life if not for her treatment. Dr Qazi is incredibly knowledgeable, even beyond her field. Also, she actually calls me herself to tell me my test results a few hours after my visit.. Most doctors have you go back into the office and pay for another office visit In order to hear your results, or they have a secretary call. But Dr Parveen Qazi truly cares and takes a personal interest. In all my 15 years of going to her, my only complaint is that the office is far from my home. But it is worth going the distance for a caring, quality doctor like her.
About Dr. Parveen Qazi, MD
- Rheumatology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1154306710
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qazi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qazi works at
Dr. Qazi has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Qazi speaks Urdu.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Qazi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qazi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.