Dr. Parveen Uppal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Parveen Uppal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hazlet, NJ. They graduated from PUNJAB UNIVERSITY / GURU GOVIND SINGH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Saint Michael's Medical Center.
Dr. Uppal works at
Locations
1
Heart Care Center80 Hazlet Ave Ste 3, Hazlet, NJ 07730 Directions (732) 888-7901
2
Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Community Hospital727 N Beers St, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 739-5900
3
Meridian Medical Associates1 Riverview Plz, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 741-2700Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Saint Michael's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for a number of years. Dr. Uppal is very knowledgeable and his staff is friendly and caring. I feel lucky that I chose to see him years ago to obtain surgery clearance that was scheduled for another physical issue not related to my heart. That is when my heart issues were discovered. I feel I am still here & active because of his thoroughness.
About Dr. Parveen Uppal, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi
- 1215905070
Education & Certifications
- PUNJAB UNIVERSITY / GURU GOVIND SINGH MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Uppal has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uppal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
