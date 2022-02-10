Dr. Parvez Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parvez Khan, MD
Overview of Dr. Parvez Khan, MD
Dr. Parvez Khan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They completed their fellowship with University of Michigan Hospitals
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
Parvez Khan MD PC861 Monroe St, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 277-6052
Internal Medicine Dearborn831 Monroe St, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 565-8950Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 2:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital Taylor
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
- Garden City Hospital
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see him yesterday for some blood issues I had, and he was nothing short of amazing. He is straight with you and his bedside manner is fantastic. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Parvez Khan, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Arabic and Hindi
- 1184615205
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anemia and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Arabic and Hindi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
