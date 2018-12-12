Overview

Dr. Parvez Memon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Sindh Liaquat Medical College, Jamshoro, Pakistan and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, Adventist Health Bakersfield and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.



Dr. Memon works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.