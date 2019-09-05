Overview of Dr. Parvez Shah, MD

Dr. Parvez Shah, MD is an Urology Specialist in Laurel, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UM Capital Region Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Parvez I Shah MD in Laurel, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.