Dr. Mirabadi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parvin Mirabadi, MD
Overview of Dr. Parvin Mirabadi, MD
Dr. Parvin Mirabadi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Mirabadi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mirabadi's Office Locations
-
1
Sunrise Surgical Center Mirabadi Parvin Gen Ptr4940 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 100, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Directions (818) 782-0004
-
2
Hollywood Peditric Clinic18811 E 10 Mile Rd, Roseville, MI 48066 Directions (313) 774-4664
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mirabadi?
Dr. Mirabadi is an excellent Physician. Started with Dr. Pam at Valley Hospital medical towers. In mid 90's Dr. Ludmilla Elgourt my Russian primary care doctor, referred me to Dr. Pam. Dr. Mirabadi is an excellent diagnostician with treatments that look toward a good prognosis. Dr. Mirabadi LOVES her patients like you are family. Dr Pam is a careful, concerned, competent experienced well knowledged Physician. Surely one of the top Doctors in her field. And TRULY CARES about each patient.
About Dr. Parvin Mirabadi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1184776734
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mirabadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mirabadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mirabadi works at
Dr. Mirabadi has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mirabadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mirabadi speaks Arabic and Persian.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirabadi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirabadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirabadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirabadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.