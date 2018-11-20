Overview of Dr. Parvinderjit Khanuja, MD

Dr. Parvinderjit Khanuja, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Khanuja works at Urologic Consultants in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.