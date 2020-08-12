Overview of Dr. Parviz Amini, MD

Dr. Parviz Amini, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Northridge, CA. They graduated from Universtiy Of Tabriz and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Amini works at Los Angeles Surgical Associates in Northridge, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.