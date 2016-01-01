Overview

Dr. Parviz Babalavi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Inglewood, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Babalavi works at Parklane Medical Group Inc. in Inglewood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.