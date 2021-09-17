Dr. Parviz Benhuri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benhuri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parviz Benhuri, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Parviz Benhuri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH).
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 50 E 72nd St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 570-1139
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr Benhuri is a very smart Cardiologists. He is friendly and has a sense of humor! I was referred to him by my retired Primary Doctor who was also a Cardiologist! I firmly believe my Previous Doctor knew his patients will be in good hands with this Doctor. On my initial visit, Dr Benhuri ordered several screening test for me! He also has other screening equipments like EKG Machines, Doppler (US) to check any leg , carotid, thyroid and abdominal Tumor, or aneurysm or blood clotting! Most Doctors don’t have equipments like this and it makes it so convenient to have this done on a regular basis! I am having Imaging , X-rays and I am sending stool sample to the lab to see if I still need to have another Colonoscopy! It’s called “Colonguard”. I did not know this before, it will be a great relief not to have another Colonoscopy! The office is very clean. And staffs are friendly, some of his staff came from my previous doctor too! I met some of my previous doctors patients there too!
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1396861761
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH)
Dr. Benhuri accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Benhuri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Benhuri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benhuri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benhuri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.