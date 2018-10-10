See All Psychiatrists in Beverly Hills, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Parviz Fahimian, MD

Psychiatry
4.4 (8)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Parviz Fahimian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Fahimian works at PARVIZ D FAHIMIAN, MD in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Parviz D. Fahimian M.d. Inc.
    435 N Bedford Dr Ste 313, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 888-7733
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Treatment of Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Parviz Fahimian, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326154493
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Cedars Sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    • TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Parviz Fahimian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fahimian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fahimian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fahimian works at PARVIZ D FAHIMIAN, MD in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Fahimian’s profile.

    Dr. Fahimian has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fahimian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fahimian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fahimian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fahimian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fahimian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

