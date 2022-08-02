Dr. Parviz Javdan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Javdan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parviz Javdan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Parviz Javdan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Javdan works at
Locations
Yosi Payam Behroozan DDS Inc.5255 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 463-7262
Hospital Affiliations
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
For endoscopy and colonoscopy
About Dr. Parviz Javdan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 57 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1376640235
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Javdan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Javdan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Javdan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Javdan works at
Dr. Javdan has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Esophagitis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Javdan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Javdan speaks Armenian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Javdan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Javdan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Javdan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Javdan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.