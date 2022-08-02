Overview

Dr. Parviz Javdan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Javdan works at Great Care Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Esophagitis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.