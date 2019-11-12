Dr. Parviz Kavoussi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kavoussi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parviz Kavoussi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Parviz Kavoussi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Locations
Assessnet4303 James Casey St Ste B, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 503-5037
Austin Fertility and Reproductive Medicine300 Beardsley Ln Ste 200, Austin, TX 78746 Directions (512) 503-5036
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely thorough and very knowledgeable. Made the visit to the urologist not so bad after all. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Parviz Kavoussi, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Persian, Persian and Spanish
- 1023271301
Education & Certifications
- University Of Virginia Health Science Center|University Of Virginia Health System
- Texas A&amp;amp;amp;M Health Sciences Center, Scott &amp;amp;amp; White Memorial Hospital|Texas A&amp;amp;M Health Sciences Center, Scott &amp;amp; White Memorial Hospital
- Texas A &amp; M University
- University of Texas Medical Branch|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Urology
