Overview

Dr. Parviz Kavoussi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Kavoussi works at Austin Fertility and Reproductive Medicine in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.