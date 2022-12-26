Overview of Dr. Parviz Rafaelmehr, MD

Dr. Parviz Rafaelmehr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Rafaelmehr works at Nabat Medical PC in Rego Park, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.