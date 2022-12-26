Dr. Parviz Rafaelmehr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rafaelmehr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parviz Rafaelmehr, MD
Overview of Dr. Parviz Rafaelmehr, MD
Dr. Parviz Rafaelmehr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Rafaelmehr works at
Dr. Rafaelmehr's Office Locations
Nabat Medical PC9712 63rd Dr Ste 1B, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 897-7430
- 2 200 Middle Neck Rd, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 829-3003
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Healthfirst
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Rafaelmehr?
Dr. Parviz Rafaelmehr is a doctor who really cares genuinely for his patients needs. He is very kind and generous with his time, will never rush you out of his office. With his years of experience in medicine, he is one worth recommending.
About Dr. Parviz Rafaelmehr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English, French, Hebrew and Persian
- 1962582676
Education & Certifications
- North Genl Hosp/Mt Sinai Sch Med
- North Genl Hosp
- School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rafaelmehr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rafaelmehr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rafaelmehr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rafaelmehr works at
Dr. Rafaelmehr speaks French, Hebrew and Persian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rafaelmehr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rafaelmehr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rafaelmehr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rafaelmehr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.