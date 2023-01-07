Dr. Parwati Maddali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maddali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parwati Maddali, MD
Overview of Dr. Parwati Maddali, MD
Dr. Parwati Maddali, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rockledge, FL. They graduated from JIWAJI UNIVERSITY / GAJRA RAJA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rockledge Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Maddali's Office Locations
Parwati Maddali MD Professional Association845 Executive Ln Ste 100, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 631-4222
Hospital Affiliations
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Maddali is a very caring and kind doctor. She has been a great help to me over the past 10 years. She always gave me the time I needed when I saw her.
About Dr. Parwati Maddali, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- JIWAJI UNIVERSITY / GAJRA RAJA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maddali has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maddali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maddali has seen patients for Anxiety, Conversion Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maddali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Maddali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maddali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maddali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maddali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.