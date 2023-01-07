Overview of Dr. Parwati Maddali, MD

Dr. Parwati Maddali, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rockledge, FL. They graduated from JIWAJI UNIVERSITY / GAJRA RAJA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rockledge Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Maddali works at Parwati C Maddali MD in Rockledge, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Conversion Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.