Dr. Aruna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pasalai Aruna, MD
Overview of Dr. Pasalai Aruna, MD
Dr. Pasalai Aruna, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Edison, NJ.
Dr. Aruna works at
Dr. Aruna's Office Locations
-
1
Ear Nose and Throat Group of Central New Jersey2124 Oak Tree Rd, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 205-1311Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSunday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aruna?
About Dr. Pasalai Aruna, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Hindi
- 1487697744
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aruna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aruna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aruna works at
Dr. Aruna speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Aruna. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aruna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aruna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aruna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.