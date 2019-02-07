Dr. Pasam Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pasam Rao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pasam Rao, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Thibodaux, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rao works at
Locations
Gaddis Kenneth A MD Office1107 Audubon Ave Ste A, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Directions (985) 447-7004
Thibodaux Regional Health System602 N Acadia Rd, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Directions (985) 493-4786
Hospital Affiliations
- Thibodaux Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Personalized excellent medical care. Dr was very attentive to my concerns.
About Dr. Pasam Rao, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1023152063
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rao accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rao speaks Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
